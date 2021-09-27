Kaya appoints former Shoppers Stop MD Rajiv Suri as global CEO

Suri has a degree in Strategic Retail Management from Harvard Business School, US, and also holds a double PG degree in Business Management and sales and marketing. He started his career in 1988 and has worked with companies such as M.H. Alshaya Co, Mexx Europe Holding, Jashanmal Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Shoppers Stop Ltd and Emaar Malls PJSC.