NEW DELHI : Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Kedar Lele, currently chairman and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh, to the HUL Management Committee as executive director, customer development. The appointment is effective 1 July 2021.

Lele is taking over from Srinandan Sundaram who will move into his new role as executive director, foods and refreshment. Srinandan Sundaram, currently executive director, customer development, is set to succeed Sudhir Sitapati, who quit earlier, with effect from 1 July. Sitapati joined Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee in 1999 and managed roles across sales and marketing.

Sundaram, too, has spent over two decades at HUL and has a strong track record in both customer development and marketing. He joined HUL as a management trainee in 1999 after completing his MBA from IIM, Kolkata. He was responsible for steering the launch of the company’s business-to-business ordering app, Shikhar, for retailers.

Kedar joined HUL in 2004 and over the last 17 years has worked across dustomer development, marketing and general management.

As chairman of Unilever Bangladesh, he is credited with transforming the company’s end-to-end supply chain. He helmed the transition of the GSK business into Unilever Consumer Care Limited in Bangladesh.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL, welcomed Lele to the HUL Management Committee. “Under his leadership, the Bangladesh business made great all-round progress—be it in CD coverage expansion, transformation of our supply chain or setting up sustainable models for market development. I would especially like to laud Kedar’s efforts towards developing talent and improving diversity in the Bangladesh business. I am certain that Kedar will take the HUL customer development function to the next level of performance," Mehta said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.