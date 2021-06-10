Kedar Lele to join HUL management committee as executive director

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL, welcomed Lele to the HUL Management Committee. “Under his leadership, the Bangladesh business made great all-round progress—be it in CD coverage expansion, transformation of our supply chain or setting up sustainable models for market development. I would especially like to laud Kedar’s efforts towards developing talent and improving diversity in the Bangladesh business. I am certain that Kedar will take the HUL customer development function to the next level of performance," Mehta said.