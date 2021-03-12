Advertising firm Ogilvy India on Friday announced the appointment of Kedar Mehta as head of consulting for its experience business in India. He joins the WPP Plc owned agency from Reliance Jio where he was the programme and marketing lead heading the programme management for Jio Prime, a personalized commerce and customer engagement business of the company.

"Clients increasingly turn to Ogilvy to help drive growth through every brand expression across every customer experience. Connecting with consumers in modern, surprising ways—focused on delivering growth for our clients. Kedar is a critical part of this vision. He is deeply customer-focused and knows how to build and deliver programmes that drive growth—from customer acquisition to increasing transaction volume and value to customer retention and loyalty," said Kunal Jeswani, chief executive, Ogilvy India.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

Mehta comes with 18 years of experience working across organizations such as HANSA Customer Equity, TCS, KPMG and Reliance Jio. Prior to Reliance Jio, he played an instrumental role in establishing research firm KPMG’s digital customer practice and retail and CPG consulting practice for TCS Emerging Markets.

His major work contributions lie in the areas of customer experience, digital transformation and marketing and customer relationship management (CRM). He has driven customer-focused programmes for the likes of Bata emerging markets, Tesco HSC, CEAT, Vodafone India, Carphone Warehouse (UK), Fidelity Investments (US), Celio, Tata Sky, Hypercity and Tata Starbucks.

"I strongly believe that the Ogilvy Experience Business will play that pivotal role for businesses focused on their customer experience (CX) and digital initiatives. Ogilvy has the skills, tools and credentials to shape next generation experiences for brands. I'm really energized to accelerate this practice in the Indian market," said Mehta on his new role.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via