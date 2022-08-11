‘Keen to supply power to Sri Lanka’

We definitely are interested in supplying power to Sri Lanka. But, Sri Lanka is now not connected with India. Sri Lanka is in dire need of power and India could have supplied them to the best of their ability but because of the (absence of) the subsea cable. For Sri Lanka, we are interested to give our support so that the viability of the project can be maintained. We can enter into an agreement with Sri Lankan authorities so that based on that the viability can be proven to the development banks. We can also bring the best of the people for consultancy on the subsea cable.