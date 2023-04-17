Kellogg appoints Vinay Subramanyam as head of marketing for India, South Asia1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Subramanyam re-joins Kellogg after having served in sales development and category marketing roles between 2011 and 2015
New Delhi: Packaged foods company Kellogg India Pvt. Ltd., on Monday announced the appointment of Vinay Subramanyam as the head of marketing for India and South Asia, including markets such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×