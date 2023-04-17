New Delhi: Packaged foods company Kellogg India Pvt. Ltd., on Monday announced the appointment of Vinay Subramanyam as the head of marketing for India and South Asia, including markets such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Subramanyam re-joins Kellogg after having served in sales development and category marketing roles between 2011 and 2015. Subramanyam stepped into his new role in April and will be based out of the company’s office in Mumbai.

“In this critical role, Subramanyam will be responsible for scaling category development, driving strategic initiatives and overseeing the organisation’s brand and marketing initiatives," the company said in a statement announcing his appointment.

Subramanyam joins Kellogg from Pidilite Industries, where he worked as the chief marketing officer. Prior to his stint at Pidilite, Subramanyam headed marketing for biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd. He has worked in various sales and marketing roles, having started his career at VIP Industries as area sales manager in 2002.

“His proven track record of building large brands, launching successful innovations and understanding the essence of who we are, will bring a fresh perspective to Kellogg’s purposeful marketing agenda and elevate our brand and marketing strategy. He will play an important role in our exciting agenda to reimagine the future of food in South Asia," Prashant Peres, managing director, Kellogg South Asia said.

Kellogg Company sells brands such as Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Kellogg’s Chocos apart from muesli and oats. The company started business in India India by setting up a manufacturing plant at Taloja (Maharashtra) in 1994. In 2015—it launched its second manufacturing facility at Sri City (Andhra Pradesh). The cereal maker also established a Research and Development Centre in India that caters to the demand of the South Asian markets for Kellogg.