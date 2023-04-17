Kellogg appoints Vinay Subramanyam as head of marketing for India, South Asia

Kellogg Company sells brands such as Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Kellogg’s Chocos apart from muesli and oats. The company started business in India India by setting up a manufacturing plant at Taloja (Maharashtra) in 1994. In 2015—it launched its second manufacturing facility at Sri City (Andhra Pradesh). The cereal maker also established a Research and Development Centre in India that caters to the demand of the South Asian markets for Kellogg.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}