Kellogg's India sets sights on doubling household reach
With a 75% market share in India, Kellogg's leads the breakfast cereal category, which is evenly divided between children, and adults and families
Mumbai: Kellogg's, a prominent player in the global food industry, has set ambitious goals for India's breakfast cereal market, aiming to double its household reach in the coming years. Prashant Peres, managing director for India and South Asia at Kellanova, formerly Kellogg’s, outlined the company's strategy and commitment to enhancing the breakfast cereal category in India during an exclusive interview.