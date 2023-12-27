Kellogg's India sets sights on doubling household reach

Mumbai: Kellogg's, a prominent player in the global food industry, has set ambitious goals for India's breakfast cereal market, aiming to double its household reach in the coming years. Prashant Peres, managing director for India and South Asia at Kellanova, formerly Kellogg’s, outlined the company's strategy and commitment to enhancing the breakfast cereal category in India during an exclusive interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Kellogg's ready-to-eat cereals make their way into around 25 million Indian households annually. Peres, however, believes this as just the start, particularly in urban areas where growth potential is significant. He said that a substantial portion of the 88 billion breakfast occasions in urban India lacks a proper meal, with many people opting for minimal options like a glass of milk or a few biscuits. This presents an opportunity for Kellogg's to offer a nutritious alternative.

Kellogg's has seen an over 30% growth in its footprint in recent years, a testament to significant category growth. Peres acknowledges economic challenges and a trend towards smaller packaging but considers these factors catalysts for future growth in consumption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Habits related to food and category-building take time, especially for products closer to the core of the plate. However, these habits also endure for a very long time," said Peres, underlining Kellogg's long-term vision of cultivating positive consumption habits.

He pointed out that Kellogg's consumers typically consume 290-300gm of breakfast cereal per quarter, which is more significant than per capita consumption given the category's low 15% penetration. The company aims to double its household spread periodically, with a goal to reach an inflection point at 25% penetration.

Present in India since 1994, Kellogg's produces 90% of the output with two manufacturing units. The products, Peres emphasized, are "best in class" and exported across the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a 75% market share in India, Kellogg's leads the breakfast cereal category, which is evenly divided between children and adults/families. Cornflakes and the Muesli-granola segment each represent half of this market.

Beyond breakfast cereals, Kellogg's harbours iconic global brands like Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, and Eggo, which are yet to enter the Indian market.

“All these are iconic brands, which we will consider introducing in India when the time is right," he said. “We have launched Pringles here and while for some segment of the population the brand is known and loved, we still see a lot of headroom for growth in Pringles itself. We have introduced new flavours too." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing competition, Peres clarified that Kellogg's doesn't directly compete with homemade breakfasts but rather targets the 10% of the population who skimp or skip breakfast. He believes there's significant room for growth, with 25% market penetration only scratching the surface.

Peres said he wishes for more category growth efforts from competitors, rather than mere price competition. He emphasized the importance of educating consumers about the value and purpose of breakfast cereals. He feels that some competitors focus too narrowly on market share through pricing strategies, whereas Kellogg's adopts a broader approach that includes defending its share while also expanding and nurturing the overall category.

