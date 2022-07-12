Kempinski looking at re-entering India

We had a very successful partnership in the past. Kempinski is quite well known because of that partnership. We’d love to listen to and learn more about what we could do here. China has been a wonderful driver for business for the whole world but China aside, to our company, India is the next most important global market. We would like to enter the two key cities, Delhi and Mumbai, and we always like to start there. And it was the same in China with Beijing and Shanghai. It’s been the same in Germany with Berlin and Munich. It’s just probably more obvious that there might be an opportunity in the key cities, but we would not preclude or stop ourselves from considering other areas. We realise that a lot of our travellers, the Germans, the Swiss, the Austrians for instance, would love to have our hotels in the outer areas of India where everything is famous.