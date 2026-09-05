KFC India GM Moksh Chopra to lead Taco Bell’s India, Sri Lanka and Kuwait markets from 7 September

Moksh Chopra, General Manager of KFC India & Partner countries, will move to Taco Bell International as Market Lead for the Indian Subcontinent from 7 September.

KFC India GM Moksh Chopra moves to Taco Bell This will mark a leadership transition within Yum! Brands as the Mexican-inspired quick-service chain looks to accelerate its regional growth.

Chopra, who has spent 16 years with Yum! Brands, will be responsible for Taco Bell's strategy, business growth and operational performance across India, Sri Lanka, and Kuwait. He will work closely with franchise partners and local teams as the brand seeks to build on its presence in the region.

The appointment follows Chopra's tenure at KFC India, where he most recently served as general manager and played a central role in the company's growth strategy and operations.

During his leadership, KFC India's market share rose to around 27%, while its restaurant footprint and operating profit both doubled, according to the company.

The business also recorded strong system sales growth, improved unit economics and focused on strengthening consumer and employee experiences. Recent industry reports have also confirmed the details of Chopra's move and the 7 September transition date.

Scott Mezvinksy, CEO of KFC Global, said the move reflected Yum!'s approach to developing leadership talent across its brands.

Scott Mezvinsky, CEO, KFC Global, said, “One of KFC’s strengths is developing exceptional leaders who continue to grow their careers across Yum! and our brands. Moksh has been a driving force behind KFC India’s recent success, leading with authenticity, humility and positive energy. We congratulate him on this exciting new role at Taco Bell and look forward to seeing him apply his deep operational and strategic expertise to accelerate Taco Bell’s growth in the region."

For Taco Bell, Chopra's appointment comes as the brand places greater emphasis on expansion outside its core US markets. The company currently operates in more than 30 countries, with India among the markets where it has established a presence. Yum! Brands identifies Taco Bell and KFC as two of its global restaurant brands, alongside Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill.

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Chopra said his next role would build directly on his experience at KFC India.

Chopra said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Taco Bell’s growth in the region. KFC India has been an incredible part of my journey, the achievements we’ve made together are a testament to our people and partners. I look forward to bringing those learnings to Taco Bell and contributing to its next phase of growth.”

Who will be taking over the role in KFC? At KFC India, the company has begun the process of finding a permanent successor for Chopra. Until that appointment is made, Aman Lal, Chief People Officer, Culture and Operations Officer for KFC India & Partner Countries, will serve as interim general manager.

Lal is expected to provide continuity during the transition, drawing on his existing knowledge of KFC India's operations and organisations.

Mezvinsky said, "We appreciate Aman leaning in to take on this important role through the transition. He is a trusted leader whose experience and knowledge of KFC India will help sustain the strong momentum we have created.”

The leadership change therefore represents a move within the same parent company rather than an exit from Yum! Brands, with Chopra shifting from overseeing KFC's India and partner-country business to a regional leadership role for Taco Bell.