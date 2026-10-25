KFC US president Catherine Tan-Gillespie washed dishes at 13 for $1.20 an hour: Why she never chased money or big titles

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC US, began her working life as a dishwasher at the age of 13, earning just £1.20 an hour. Decades later, after building a career across marketing and global business leadership, she says financial rewards and prestigious titles were never her primary motivation.

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Instead, the 52-year-old executive told Fortune that she focused on opportunities that allowed her to learn, take risks and develop professionally.

“I wasn’t chasing money, I wasn’t chasing title,” she told Fortune. “I was chasing opportunities that put me in the learning zone as opposed to in the comfort zone—and tried to keep me out of the panic zone.”

From washing dishes to leading KFC US Raised in a middle-class British family, Tan-Gillespie started working at restaurant chain Beefeater while she was still at school. She began as a dishwasher, later moved to operating an ice cream machine and eventually became an assistant general manager.

Reflecting on her early experience, she highlighted the skills that restaurant jobs can develop, including teamwork, accountability and the ability to perform under pressure.

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“I can say from firsthand experience, restaurant jobs are incredible in terms of the pressure, the pace, the teamwork, the accountability, the discipline of following standard operating procedures—but then having your own personality to delight customers,” she said.

Tan-Gillespie was the first person in her family to attend university. She graduated from the University of Plymouth in 1996 and subsequently moved into marketing, working with companies including HP, Frito-Lay and Sony Pictures.

How Richard Branson influenced her career ambitions Tan-Gillespie has credited Virgin Group founder Richard Branson with inspiring her ambition to become the “female Richard Branson”. She was drawn to his approach to innovation and business.

“I had this thesis that I want to see if I can be the female version of him, and that was really the genesis of everything I’ve done since,” she said.

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Her career choices have also involved leaving companies where she felt the workplace culture prevented her from thriving, according to her account.

After joining KFC South Pacific in 2015, she became the company's global chief marketing officer in 2017. She took charge of KFC Canada in 2024 before being appointed president of KFC US in April 2025.

In her current role, she faces the challenge of reviving the chain's American business amid intensifying competition and changing consumer preferences.

KFC president's advice to Gen Z employees Tan-Gillespie said she admires younger employees for being clear about their ambitions and speaking up for themselves. She encourages them to avoid allowing fear to dictate their career decisions.

“Courage is not the absence of fear,” she said. “Courage is actually feeling fearful about the future or jobs—but actually just saying, ‘Okay, what would I do if I wasn’t scared?’”

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When confronted with difficult decisions, she recommends asking a straightforward question: “What’s the worst that can happen?”

Her approach to career development centres on pursuing opportunities that encourage learning, rather than making money or professional titles the sole measures of success.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.