Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, on Friday tweeted that the country should analyze the reams of good data generated from the Covid vaccine drive, RT-PCR tests, sero surveillance and genome sequencing to provide insights into the newer developments in the pandemic .

World Health organization has designated the new variant as a ‘variant of concern’.

The recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan tagged Indian Council of Medical Research, Delhi in her post on the micro blogging site.

Meanwhile India has detected 358 Omicron Covid variant cases so far.

Kiran's suggestion comes amid several speculations on the new variant Omicron. It had however, been established that the variant has thirty possible mutations and has high transmissibility.

The variant is also understood to have the potential of evading immunity.

Why are we not analysing the reams of good data that we have generated on vaccination rtPCR tests sero surveillance n genomic sequencing? We can provide insights that others are struggling to understand. @ICMRDELHI — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) December 24, 2021

Studies from South Africa, England and Scotland indicate that people infected with Omicron are significantly less likely to be admitted to a hospital than if they contract other strains, and the latter study further emphasized the importance of getting a booster shot .

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.