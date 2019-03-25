Kishore Biyani reappointed as Future Retail MD for 3 years

NEW DELHI: Future Retail said on Monday it has reappointed Kishore Biyani as its managing director and Rakesh Biyani as its joint managing director for three years.

The company's board in a meeting on Monday "considered and approved the re-appointment" for three years effective 2 May , Future Retail said in a BSE filing.

However, this would be subject to the approval of the company's shareholders at the ensuing general meeting, it added.

Future Retail is part of Future Group founded by Kishore Biyani, who is also the Group's chief executive officer.

Rakesh Biyani, who has been associated with Future Group for over 23 years, leads the management in expansion of the Group's flagship formats such as Big Bazaar, Central and fbb.