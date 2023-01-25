Kishore Biyani steps down as Chairman of Future Retail1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM IST
In a letter to insolvency resolution professional Vijaykumar Iyer, Biyani stated that he had continued to serve as chairman of the company even after the initiation of the CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) and suspension of the Board
Future Retail Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency resolution at NCLT, on Wednesday that Kishore Biyani, the founder of retail businesses like Pantaloon Retail and Big Bazaar, has resigned from his role as Executive Chairman and Director with effect from 23 January, according to an exchange filing.
