Kohl’s sacks CEO Ashley Buchanan over policy violations, Michael Bender chosen as interim boss: All you need to know

Kohl's Corp on Thursday announced that it has removed Ashley Buchanan as CEO following an investigation that revealed he violated company policies.

In a statement available on stock exchanges, Kohl's said that Buchanan had engaged in vendor transactions “that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest”, the investigation found.

Ashney Buchanan was appointed to the top job in November, replacing Tom Kingsbury.

“Mr. Buchanan's termination is unrelated to the Company's performance, financial reporting, results of operations and did not involve any other Company personnel,” said the department store chain in its statement.

Buchanan is no longer a member of the board, and the company has withdrawn his nomination for election as a director at the company’s 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, it said.

Michael Bender appointed Kohl's interim CEO The department store chain named Michael Bender as its interim CEO, effective immediately.

“The Board will initiate a search to identify a permanent CEO and retain a leading search firm to assist with this process,” Kohl's said.

Bender has served as a director of the board of the company since July 2019 and was appointed board chair in May 2024.

“Michael brings over three decades of leadership experience across retail and consumer goods companies, having served as CEO of Eyemart Express and in senior roles at Walmart, L Brands and PepsiCo. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Michael as Kohl’s remains focused on operational excellence, simplification, and efficiency to improve long-term financial health and profitability,” said chair of the nominating and ESG committee John Schlifske.

Kohl's Q1 results Kohl's also provided preliminary first-quarter results, with the company expected to report earnings on May 29.

The company has been grappling with weak demand for several quarters as department stores struggle to attract consumers due to stiff competition from e-commerce firms and big-box retailers such as Walmart and Costco.

Kohl's expects first-quarter comparable sales to fall between 4.3 per cent and 4 per cent, compared with analysts' average expectation of a 6.34 per cent decrease, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company expects a loss per share in the range of 24 cents to 20 cents, compared with estimates of a loss of 52 cents.

Kohl's shares, which have fallen 52 per cent so far this year, rose 7 per cent.