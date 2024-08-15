‘Koi Azaad insaan…’ Anand Mahindra extends Independence Day 2024 wishes

  • Independence Day 2024: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a poem on his social media to mark India's 78th Independence Day.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Independence Day 2024: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra extends his wishes on X.
Independence Day 2024: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra extends his wishes on X.(PTI)

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, who is known for its active social media presence, extended his wishes for 78th Independence Day 2024 on X. Mahindra shared a poem on his social media handle.

“Koi Azaad insaan…Yahin Pe rehta hai…Just beautiful. The PRIVILEGE of freedom expressed with powerful simplicity. Thank you for your words & voice, Piyush Pandey. A very Happy Independence Day to all. #IndependenceDay2024 #JaiHind,” he wrote.

 

He also thanked Piyush Pandey for his excellent work. Along with the post he shared a video of the national flag unfurling while describing the significance of tricolours.

 

Independence Day 2024

India celebrates 78th Independence Day today on August 15. PM Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year. In his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, PM praised the Independence Day 2024 theme of ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047’ and requested 140 crore Indian citizens to promise to make India a developed nation and transform it into the third largest economy in the world.

 

“We are capable of making India a developed nation by 2047 with our resolve,” PM Modi said.

“People have given many suggestions to make India developed by 2047, including making the nation manufacturing hub, seed capital,” he added.

Mahindra & Mahindra

In other news, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) officially launched Thar Roxx on Independence Day 2024, a significant achievement in the company's SUV lineup. Mahindra’s new launch enters the market with competitive pricing for its entry-level models. The MX 1 petrol variant is priced at 12.99 lakh and the diesel version starts at 13.99 lakh.

 

Mahindra & Mahindra declared its quarterly results for FY25 on July, 31, 2024. The company’s total revenue increased by 10.79% and the profit decreased by 6.44% on a year-on-year basis. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.63% and the profit increased by 19.19%. Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of 348420.9 Cr, according to a Mint report on August 1.

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM IST
