‘Koi Azaad insaan…’ Anand Mahindra extends Independence Day 2024 wishes

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, who is known for its active social media presence, extended his wishes for 78th Independence Day 2024 on X. Mahindra shared a poem on his social media handle.

“Koi Azaad insaan…Yahin Pe rehta hai…Just beautiful. The PRIVILEGE of freedom expressed with powerful simplicity. Thank you for your words & voice, Piyush Pandey. A very Happy Independence Day to all. #IndependenceDay2024 #JaiHind," he wrote.

He also thanked Piyush Pandey for his excellent work. Along with the post he shared a video of the national flag unfurling while describing the significance of tricolours.

Independence Day 2024 India celebrates 78th Independence Day today on August 15. PM Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year. In his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, PM praised the Independence Day 2024 theme of 'Viksit Bharat at 2047' and requested 140 crore Indian citizens to promise to make India a developed nation and transform it into the third largest economy in the world.

“We are capable of making India a developed nation by 2047 with our resolve," PM Modi said.

"People have given many suggestions to make India developed by 2047, including making the nation manufacturing hub, seed capital," he added.

Mahindra & Mahindra

In other news, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) officially launched Thar Roxx on Independence Day 2024, a significant achievement in the company's SUV lineup. Mahindra's new launch enters the market with competitive pricing for its entry-level models. The MX 1 petrol variant is priced at ₹12.99 lakh and the diesel version starts at ₹13.99 lakh.

