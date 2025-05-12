Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega: Kotak’s brand reboot bets on audacity
SummaryHistorically, Kotak Mahindra Bank was the first choice for India’s SMEs. It was a bank that understood the ambition behind the balance sheet. Today, Indians are more aspirational and audacious than ever. They need a partner who believes in their big, bold dreams, its CMO Rohit Bhasin said.
From being a bank that proudly stood for physical reach with its ‘Kona Kona Kotak’ pitch, Kotak Mahindra Bank is now staking its brand future on a very different idea—the courage to dream big. With its latest campaign, Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega, the bank hopes to shift perception from transactional utility to an emotionally resonant, future-facing brand that partners with audacious Indians across banking, insurance and investments. In a wide-ranging interview with Mint, Rohit Bhasin, president–head affluent, NRI, business banking and chief marketing officer, explains the deeper shift behind the messaging, the aggressive media strategy driving visibility and why the brand’s belief system now goes far beyond advertising, into accelerators, storytelling platforms and cultural relevance. Edited excerpts: