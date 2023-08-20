‘Index earnings yield is unattractive compared to bond yields’4 min read 20 Aug 2023, 09:34 PM IST
In an interview, Kotak Institutional Equities’ CEO and co-head Pratik Gupta said the market will continue to consolidate around the current levels for the next few months and there is no major catalyst for a sharp rally or a sustained correction.
NEW DELHI : There has not been any meaningful change in Kotak Institutional Equities’ earnings growth outlook for FY24-25 following the June quarter results. Its chief executive officer and co-head Pratik Gupta said the market will continue to consolidate around the current levels for the next few months and there is no major catalyst for a sharp rally or a sustained correction. He believes India’s valuations are not cheap, and index earnings yield is also relatively unattractive versus bond yields. Edited excerpts