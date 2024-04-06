‘God exists and is an Indian’: Kotak Mahindra AMC's Nilesh Shah cites cheaper oil price despite global tensions
Kotak Mahindra AMC's MD Nilesh Shah hailed the double-digit oil prices in India and strong GDP growth despite geopolitical tensions.
“God exists upstairs and he or she is an Indian", said Kotak Mahindra AMC Managing Director Nilesh Shah while underscoring India's favourable economic situation due to cheaper oil prices and strong GDP despite geopolitical tensions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message