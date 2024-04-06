“God exists upstairs and he or she is an Indian", said Kotak Mahindra AMC Managing Director Nilesh Shah while underscoring India's favourable economic situation due to cheaper oil prices and strong GDP despite geopolitical tensions.

To prove that “god exists upstairs and is an Indian", Nilesh Shah, referred to double-digit oil prices in India despite the Israel-Hamas war, Red Sea disturbance and other geopolitical tensions, US Fed hints on rate cuts, and strong GDP growth rate numbers.

“Three months ago US Fed said that rates will stay higher for longer, but God said ‘Tathastu’, and now the Fed chairman is saying that they will start cutting rates," Nilesh Shah made a witty remark at the India Exchange Summit in Mumbai.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!