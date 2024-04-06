Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  ‘God exists and is an Indian’: Kotak Mahindra AMC's Nilesh Shah cites cheaper oil price despite global tensions

‘God exists and is an Indian’: Kotak Mahindra AMC's Nilesh Shah cites cheaper oil price despite global tensions

Livemint

Kotak Mahindra AMC's MD Nilesh Shah hailed the double-digit oil prices in India and strong GDP growth despite geopolitical tensions.

To stress India's favourable economic situation despite geopolitical tensions, Kotak Mahindra AMC MD Nilesh Shah said that 'God exists and is an Indian'.

“God exists upstairs and he or she is an Indian", said Kotak Mahindra AMC Managing Director Nilesh Shah while underscoring India's favourable economic situation due to cheaper oil prices and strong GDP despite geopolitical tensions.

To prove that “god exists upstairs and is an Indian", Nilesh Shah, referred to double-digit oil prices in India despite the Israel-Hamas war, Red Sea disturbance and other geopolitical tensions, US Fed hints on rate cuts, and strong GDP growth rate numbers.

“Three months ago US Fed said that rates will stay higher for longer, but God said ‘Tathastu’, and now the Fed chairman is saying that they will start cutting rates," Nilesh Shah made a witty remark at the India Exchange Summit in Mumbai.

(More to come)

