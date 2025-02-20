Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Vyomesh Kapasi as Head of Products - Consumer Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the appointments of Vyomesh Kapasi as the new Head of Products - Consumer Bank at Kotak Mahindra Bank and Shahrukh Todiwala as the new MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL).

Announcing the changes, Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, said, “These appointments underscore the deep bench strength at Kotak and our commitment to fostering leadership talent.” He added, “Vyomesh's experience and proven track record in driving growth and innovation will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our consumer products.”

Kotak Mahindra Bank's leadership changes "Shahrukh's deep understanding of the vehicle financing market will ensure that KMPL continues to thrive and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders," said Vaswani. Vyomesh joins Kotak Mahindra Bank from KMPL, where he served as the MD & CEO and led the company to new heights. With over three decades of experience in the financial sector, Vyomesh brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Shahrukh Todiwala takes over from Vyomesh Kapasi as the new MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited. Shahrukh has been with KMPL since 1995 and currently heads the Wholesale and Retail vehicle finance businesses at KMPL. He has played a key role in the company's strategic initiatives and has a deep understanding of the vehicle financing market.

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received a banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company (NBFC) in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury- catering to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India.