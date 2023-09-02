Kotak Mahindra Bank sent two names for MD and CEO role after Uday Kotak stepped down: Report2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Uday Kotak resigns as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank; Dipak Gupta to take over until December 31
Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday. Joint managing director Dipak Gupta will be the chief executive until December 31, it said.
