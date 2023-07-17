Kotak to take non-executive role after leaving MD post in December2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:47 AM IST
In his final letter to shareholders as managing director on Saturday, Uday Kotak said the alignment and commitment of the shareholders, board and management will help the bank navigate the changing times
MUMBAI : Billionaire banker Uday Kotak, the founder of India’s fourth largest private sector lender, will transition to a non-executive board member after he steps down from the whole-time role at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
