Kotak to take non-executive role after leaving MD post in December

Kotak’s tenure at Kotak Mahindra Bank is set to end in December after the Reserve Bank of India capped the tenure of bank chiefs to 15 years and to 12 years in the case of promoter chief executives. To be sure, beyond his role at the bank, Kotak was involved in the debt crisis resolution of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) and had led the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) committee on corporate governance in 2017.