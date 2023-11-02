‘Kotak will expand general insurance business with proceeds of Zurich deal’

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd sold a 51% stake in its non-life insurance company to Zurich Insurance Co. for ₹4,000 crore. In an interview, Jaimin Bhatt, chief financial officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, comments on the strategy behind the sale and the valuation the business is seeking. Edited excerpts:

What is the strategy behind the stake sale and bringing in a strategic partner? Is it to unlock value?

We as a group keep looking for how we can add value in a variety of businesses which we are in. This (non-life insurance) is a business which we have brought to a stage where we have created value in the company. But we also believe that to take it to the next level, when there’s a huge opportunity there, it would help to get into an alliance with somebody who’s global. Based on our distribution network and our brand, and using their global expertise, the expertise on product technology, we plan to create a much larger entity. So, that was the whole process of trying to see how we can maximize value for the overall good.

What is the break between the primary and the secondary sale?

The exact number of how much is primary and how much is secondary will be determined only at closing (of the transaction). So, we don’t exactly know the numbers right now, but it will be roughly ₹4,000 crore. We will arrive at that figure only at the time of closing of the deal. As of now, the company is being valued at ₹6,000 crore pre-money.

What will the ₹ 4,000 crore raised via the stake sale be used for?

Primary money will obviously be used to scale up the company. As you’re aware, the general insurance company at our end also has been loss-making. General insurance companies generally have negative growth and negative P&L in the initial years. And we do believe that this growth capital will help the company scale up decently from where it is today.

And what we get for us through secondary is honestly small. I sit at the consolidated level with a capital of about ₹1.20 trillion. This should bring in post-tax about ₹1,600- ₹1,700 crore, and it’s not a large number. And it will be broadly used for whatever we use in the group expansion and to grow our existing businesses.

It was not the capital which was driving the deal, as I said. The consideration here is how we create value in the general insurance business and grow it to a much larger activity than what we are today.

You are likely to sell 19% more to Zurich Insurance Co. to bring it to 70%. At a time when a lot of your peers are, in fact, increasing their stake in their insurance business, isn’t it counterintuitive that you’re selling stakes?

Under the Banking Regulation Act, if I’m at 49% in an entity, I cannot stay at that; I will have to either go beyond 50% or go to 30%. This is where the 49% can only be a temporary stage. And since we are not going from 49% to 51%, it would mean that at some stage, it will have to go from 49% down to 30%. Because it’s something which is there in the banking regulation, ultimately, it will mean we will have to get down to 30% over a period of time.

Will you look at exiting the business?

No, not at all. There’s no intent at all at this stage.

