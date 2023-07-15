Kotak's journey towards excellence:10 points Mr Uday Kotak said in Kotak Mahindra annual report as he step down soon4 min read 15 Jul 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Kotak aims to attract external talent while growing its internal talent pool. The company is committed to transformative changes and achieving a $30 trillion economy. The Indian economy is in a good position, and the financial sector needs capacity building.
Uday Kotak acknowledges the significance of attracting external talent to complement its internal team and achieve best-in-class performance. The recent additions of experienced professionals in key positions reflect the company's commitment to transformative changes. Furthermore, Kotak aims to grow its internal talent pool, ensuring readiness for the future.
