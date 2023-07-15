Indian economy in a sweet spot, good time for bold thinking: Indian macro is in good shape. So is the micro. At this stage, a virtuous cycle for India is on the cards. Our financial sector is in its Goldilocks period. Clock striking midnight seems far away for Cinderella. Hence, this is the time to ask ourselves the tough questions. What are we doing for a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 when India completes 100 years of Independence? Our financial sector needs significant capacity building for this aspiration.