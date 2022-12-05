Krishan Kumar Chutani resigns as Dabur International CEO, Raghav Agrawal to take over

Agrawal worked with Unilever for more than 25 years, where he joined as a management trainee in India. He started in sales and moved to exports and then to marketing. He then relocated to London as global marketing strategy director for home and personal care products, Unilever, in January 2003. He later moved on to the role of global category director for the skin cleansing and care categories. Subsequently, in 2011, he was made responsible for the skin category and baby care for the EMEA region as marketing director.