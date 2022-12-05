Krishan Kumar Chutani resigns as Dabur International CEO, Raghav Agrawal to take over

Dabur’s international business drew ₹2,806 crore in revenue in FY22. The company has presence in four continents with its products selling in over 120 countries. Middle East is the largest market followed by Africa and Asia.
NEW DELHI: Fast moving consumer products company Dabur India on Monday announced the resignation of Krishan Kumar Chutani, chief executive of Dabur International Ltd. Raghav Agrawal will take over Chutani’s role, the company said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Fast moving consumer products company Dabur India on Monday announced the resignation of Krishan Kumar Chutani, chief executive of Dabur International Ltd. Raghav Agrawal will take over Chutani’s role, the company said.
“Krishan Kumar Chutani shall cease to be chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur International Ltd., material subsidiary of Dabur India Limited, with effect from close of business hours on 28th February, 2023. Raghav Agrawal shall take over as the CEO of Dabur International Limited," the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Monday,
“Krishan Kumar Chutani shall cease to be chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur International Ltd., material subsidiary of Dabur India Limited, with effect from close of business hours on 28th February, 2023. Raghav Agrawal shall take over as the CEO of Dabur International Limited," the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Monday,
Chutani is moving to pursue a career outside Dabur.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dabur’s international business drew ₹2,806 crore in revenue in FY22. The company has presence in four continents with its products selling in over 120 countries. Middle East is the largest market followed by Africa and Asia. It also has presence in European markets. Dabur has also made a clutch of acquisitions in the last few years to grow its business in markets outside of India.
Agrawal an engineering graduate from BITS, Pilani, India and MBA from IIM Lucknow, comes with over three decades of experience in marketing, sales and overall business management across different regions - India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
He has worked with companies such as Unilever and Emami in the past. His last assignment was with Upfield, UK as Head of Europe, Category and Marketing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Agrawal worked with Unilever for more than 25 years, where he joined as a management trainee in India. He started in sales and moved to exports and then to marketing. He then relocated to London as global marketing strategy director for home and personal care products, Unilever, in January 2003. He later moved on to the role of global category director for the skin cleansing and care categories. Subsequently, in 2011, he was made responsible for the skin category and baby care for the EMEA region as marketing director.
In July 2015, he joined Emami International as CEO. He then moved on to P.Z. Cussons, UK, in the capacity of global category director for personal and home care as well as foods in January 2018. In 2020, he moved to Symrise GMBH.