Comedian Kunal Kamra has again slammed Ola Electric for not revealing a plan to address customer complaints or issue refunds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ola Electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know If there is a plan…" Kamra wrote on X.

He further jibed at Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, asking him to give out a public plan, which will not be about employing Kamra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All I can do is Let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me," he wrote.

A heated social media exchange between Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra started after the latter pointed out how Ola electric scooters were kept outside what seemed like an Ola store.

To this, Aggarwal responded that the comedian should be happy to help if he is so concerned about the scooters. If he could not offer help, the Ola CEO asked Kamra to "shut up" and let Ola fix the “real customer issues." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this, in a series of X posts, both Aggarwal and Kamra slammed each other. In one such post, Aggarwal said, “Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. (Are you wounded, are you in pain. Come to service centre, there is a lot of work). I will pay better than your flop shows pay you. Show your audience how much you truly care and whether you’re only gas and BS."

Kamra responded to his post and questioned the company's refund policy. “Instead can you give a total refund to anyone who wants to return their OLA EV & who’s purchased it in the last 4 months?"

“I don’t need your money people not being able to get to their workplace need your accountability. Show your customers that you truly care?" he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola CEO receives flak The Ola CEO received flak from social media users for being rude and arrogant in his responses to the complaints. “Super cringe, can only imagine how badly customer service behaves with individuals, if this is how top mgmt reacts to criticism," commented one of the users on X.

Another commented, “Bhavish, this whatever ongoing is uncalled for. Don't make this an indicator of how your service approach is going to be, no matter lakhs of service stations you may set up. If the attitude is like the CEO then nothing will will give confidence. End it. Your tweets aren't helping."