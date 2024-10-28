Kunal Kamra slams Ola again, seeks Nitin Gadkari’s intervention: ‘Plight of Indian customers, their voices aren’t heard’

  • Comedian Kunal Kamra has urged Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to address issues Ola customers face.

Riya R Alex
Published28 Oct 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Kunal Kamra requests Nitin Gadkari to address the issues faced by Ola customers.
Kunal Kamra requests Nitin Gadkari to address the issues faced by Ola customers.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has called out Ola again and requested Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene on issues Indian customers face due to Ola's electric scooter.

“Minister @nitin_gadkari please look at the plight of indian customers, their voices aren’t heard. They can’t get to work. They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola’s responsibility… When will government agencies intervene?” Kamra wrote on X.

Also Read | ‘Should be recruited under Agniveer Scheme,’ Kunal Kamra calls out Ola again

Kamra shared a video of an X user and his post. The video is from Ranjnagar, Solapur, Maharashtra, showing an Ola facility. The post claims there are no qualified professionals on the site. The video was shared with a caption,

“ALERT! @OlaElectric @bhash @kunalkamra88 @nitin_gadkari @narendramodi shocking experience at Rangraj Nagar, Solapur.All scooters in bad condition!No qualified engineers/technicians on site.Customers invest hard earned money Unacceptable (SIC).”

Also Read | Kunal Kamra slams Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over EV scooters again

Kamra’s latest post adds to the heated exchange between the comedian and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The issue began when Kamra pointed out the condition of electric scooters outside an Ola showroom. Bhavish Aggarwal asked Kamra to help if he was so concerned or shut his mouth. Seeing Ola CEO’s response to Kamra, social media users called Aggarwal ‘rude’ and ‘arrogant’.

Also Read | Transport ministry seeks explanation from Ola Electric after customers complain

Social media users react

Several X users have voiced their concerns under Kamra’s post and asked the government to intervene.

“This is a matter of grave concern & an indication of brazen corporate arrogance at the plight of Indian consumers. Isn't it the govt's responsibility to protect normal Indians from getting conned? Security from sub-standard products & services? Who watches the watchman?” wrote one user.

“It's disheartening to see so many Indian customers struggling to meet their basic transportation needs, @nitin_gadkari. Their challenges are real—many are forced into financial burdens, even taking high-interest loans, because of issues that should be managed by service providers like Ola. When can we expect government agencies to step in and ensure accountability? Our people need support, and their voices deserve to be heard,” wrote another user.

One of the users shared their own experience from the Solapur Ola facility.

“I'm from Solapur, and I've witnessed this firsthand... The way consumers are treated is the worst I've seen, especially after they've paid the full amount for Ola Electric,” the user wrote.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleKunal Kamra slams Ola again, seeks Nitin Gadkari’s intervention: ‘Plight of Indian customers, their voices aren’t heard’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    184.30
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16 (9.51%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,294.25
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    38.75 (3.09%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.65
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -7.95 (-0.46%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    375.50
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    42.75 (12.85%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,618.30
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    103.25 (4.11%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,017.65
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -347 (-7.95%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    184.30
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16 (9.51%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    645.95
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    49.85 (8.36%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    321.30
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    23.65 (7.95%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.26
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.59 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.