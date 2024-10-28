Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has called out Ola again and requested Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene on issues Indian customers face due to Ola's electric scooter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Minister @nitin_gadkari please look at the plight of indian customers, their voices aren’t heard. They can’t get to work. They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola’s responsibility… When will government agencies intervene?" Kamra wrote on X.

Kamra shared a video of an X user and his post. The video is from Ranjnagar, Solapur, Maharashtra, showing an Ola facility. The post claims there are no qualified professionals on the site. The video was shared with a caption,

“ALERT! @OlaElectric @bhash @kunalkamra88 @nitin_gadkari @narendramodi shocking experience at Rangraj Nagar, Solapur.All scooters in bad condition!No qualified engineers/technicians on site.Customers invest hard earned money Unacceptable (SIC)."

Kamra’s latest post adds to the heated exchange between the comedian and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The issue began when Kamra pointed out the condition of electric scooters outside an Ola showroom. Bhavish Aggarwal asked Kamra to help if he was so concerned or shut his mouth. Seeing Ola CEO’s response to Kamra, social media users called Aggarwal ‘rude’ and ‘arrogant’.

Social media users react Several X users have voiced their concerns under Kamra's post and asked the government to intervene.

“This is a matter of grave concern & an indication of brazen corporate arrogance at the plight of Indian consumers. Isn't it the govt's responsibility to protect normal Indians from getting conned? Security from sub-standard products & services? Who watches the watchman?" wrote one user.

“It's disheartening to see so many Indian customers struggling to meet their basic transportation needs, @nitin_gadkari. Their challenges are real—many are forced into financial burdens, even taking high-interest loans, because of issues that should be managed by service providers like Ola. When can we expect government agencies to step in and ensure accountability? Our people need support, and their voices deserve to be heard," wrote another user.

One of the users shared their own experience from the Solapur Ola facility.

“I'm from Solapur, and I've witnessed this firsthand... The way consumers are treated is the worst I've seen, especially after they've paid the full amount for Ola Electric," the user wrote.