Kunal Shah steps down as promoter, board member of Cred on joining WhatsApp

New Delhi: Kunal Shah, who was roped in by Meta Platforms, Inc as WhatsApp’s new global chief executive, is no longer a promoter and board member at unicorn startup Cred, the company he founded eight years ago.
Shah stepped down as promoter of the financial rewards company on 22 June by converting his 11.14% promoter shareholding in his personal capacity into public shares, according to documents filed with the ministry of corporate affairs by Dreamplug Technologies Private Ltd, Cred’s holding company. Mint accessed and independently reviewed the documents.
Shah also resigned as a member of the board of directors of the company the same day, leaving him without a managerial seat on Cred’s table. He continues to hold about 20% in the startup in his own capacity as well as through his family investment office, QED Innovation Labs LLP.