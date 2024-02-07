Kunal Shah who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of fintech company CRED revealed why he chose philosophy subject during graduation amid a world full of IIT and IIM founders raking in entrepreneurial success. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Info Edge founder, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, who leads the internet-led businesses February 2 revealed that he had an encounter with Kunal Shah at a coffee shop in Delhi and remarked that the CRED CEO is distinct in a world full of IIT IIM founders who is a philosophy graduate from Wilson College in Mumbai.

Also read: ‘Success not a club people enter through inheritance': CRED's Kunal Shah sparks social media debate In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Sanjeev Bikhchandani stated, "Sitting with Kunal Shah at a coffee shop in Delhi. In a world of IIT IIM Founders he stands out as a philosophy graduate from Wilson College in Mumbai." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: CRED CEO Kunal Shah draws flak after revealing his salary When the Info Edge founder inquired how was the choice of subject during his graduation taken, “is it that his marks in Class 12 only gave him admission in that subject or was it out of interest in philosophy."

Also read: ‘Secretly wished to have superpower’: CRED CEO Kunal Shah shares childhood obsession Sanjeev Bikhchandani received the most astonishing yet admirable response. Kunal Shah revealed that he once worked as a delivery boy and as a data entry operator when his family business was faced with bankruptcy.

Info Edge founder stated, "He told me it was neither. His family had gone bankrupt and he had to work as a delivery boy and a data entry operator full time. And philosophy was the only subject where the classes were from 8am to 10am. Salute." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Cred acquires Kuvera, enters wealth-management space Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared this post on February 2 but since then it has garnered over 50,93,000 views. Social media users called Kunal Shah journey "inspirational". One user stated, "Hard work attracts success. Some start early, get some early success & then stop. Others start later, but continue for longer & succeed better." Another user responded with, "Wow! That's wonderful. Didn't know this side of @kunalb11 Come to think he does get philosophical occasionally."

Also read: Stocks to Buy: GAIL, BHEL among top bets; here's why Third user remarked, "Truly inspirational. This shows nothing is impossible in life. Determination with sustained efforts over long periods of time get you success." Fourth user commented, "Kudos to Kunal Shah who is an inspiration and so many other strugglers whose stories not known to people at large but they kept going." Another user remarked, “Anyone who follows and has an interest in philosophy knows that @kunalb11 made the best out of his 8-10 AM classes. His insights on the day-to-day/societal/ individualism are just great.." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the fintech CEO revealed that he draws a salary of ₹15,000 per month. Kunal Shah in an Instagram story while giving the answer to the question why he draws such a small salary amount had stated, “I don't believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is ₹15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past."

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!