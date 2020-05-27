KV Kamath demits office as the president of NDB

In a grand bargain arrived between India and China in 2014, it was decided that the NDB will be based out of Shanghai while an Indian will be its first president. Brazil’s Marcos Troyjo took over as the new president of NDB while Anil Kishora has been appointed as the vice president and chief risk officer (CRO) of NDB. Kishora was till recently serving as the CRO of State Bank of India and was set to retire in May.