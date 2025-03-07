L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who came into the spotlight months ago for endorsing 90-hour work weeks, on Thursday announced that women employees in the L&T parent group will now be entitled to one day of paid menstrual leave.

Women comprise roughly 9 per cent of L&T's 60,000-strong workforce. The move will benefit about 5,000 women employees at the company, reported PTI.

Subrahmanyan announced the move at a company event to celebrate International Women's Day, PTI reported quoting sources.

The exact details of how to implement the announcement will be formulated by the relevant officials shortly, the wire agency reported.

With the announcement, L&T has become the first major Indian company in its sector to declare paid menstrual leave for its women employees.

Social media reacts The announcement garnered significant social media attention as netizens hailed the move on X, calling it progressive.

“In a Progressive initiative,@larsentoubro, (L&T #India) has introduced 1 day menstrual leave on every month for #Women staff. This shall be emulated in other #Indian firms [sic],” a user said.

Another user called the new menstrual leave policy of L&T a “welcome” move.

“L&T introduces 1-Day menstrual leave per month. A welcome move. I think other corporates should follow. If you think people shud work 90 hrs a week, ladies shud be empowered [sic],” the user said.

Another X user wrote that companies must make menstrual leaves mandatory.

“This is a huge win for gender parity at the workspace. And kudos to Larsen & Toubro and Chairman SN Subrahmanyan for taking this massive step towards progressive policies in corporate India. Menstrual leave must be mandatory,” he said.

Some people, however, argued that Subrahmanyan, with this latest announcement, was attempting to ‘whitewash’ his image after the backlash he got from his controversial 90-hour work week comments.

“L&T has a workforce of 60,000, with women comprising 9% of its total employees. Injecting 1 paid Menstrual Leave to a select within this 9% is an impulsive and poorly thought out strategy by S. Subramanian to whitewash his reputation. Dysmenorrhea has more nuance than understood [sic],” a user wrote.