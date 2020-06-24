Labour shortage at MSMEs has to be addressed: Sunjay Kapur

So, in such times, it is critical that the suppliers survive, and it is critical for us to help suppliers. If they are not getting the help required from the banks, then the OEMs and tier-1 suppliers will have to step up. Our supply chain is extremely complex. If one manufacturer is down, it impacts the entire supply chain. Therefore, MSMEs will have to look at the bigger opportunities and stay afloat, but there will be MSMEs like some tier-2 and 3 component manufacturers who will fold up.