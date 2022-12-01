Laid off from Twitter, Meta? US government now wants to hire you5 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 10:54 AM IST
- Historically, the US government has long trailed the private sector’s pay, driving much of the staffing shortfalls
For the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the mass layoffs in Silicon Valley present a rare shot to snag top talent. With a chronic shortage of tech workers, hundreds of open roles and extra money from Congress in last year’s budget, the agency is keen to seize the opportunity.