Laid off from Twitter, Meta? US government now wants to hire you

Salaries aside, DelBene wants to dispel some of the other myths about what it’s like to work in government. One he says is misguided: That the government is a sleepy backwater running on ancient systems (or none at all, in the stunning case of the Internal Revenue Service), the last place to go for cutting-edge innovation. “You might think you'd come to the federal government and say, oh my gosh, they're all running COBOL," he said. That’s the antiquated programming language underlying some government systems that crashed famously during the Covid-19 lockdown while distributing millions in relief payments. While some old systems are still running, the VA has a clear plan for modernization, said DelBene, who also serves as the department’s assistant secretary for technology and information.