‘Large user base in India will bring global M&A under CCI’

We will frame regulations very carefully. The current merger regulation criteria based on assets and turnover are very clear, but it deals primarily with traditional markets. In new age markets, assets and turnover, as recorded in the financial statements, may not reflect the complete market strength of the target. Think of entities having vast customer reach but with few assets in India, say WhatsApp. (Purchased by Facebook--now called Meta Platforms Inc.--in 2014 for $16 billion.) The idea of introducing deal value is to review transactions that meet the proposed valuation threshold of ₹2000 crore and also have substantial operations in India. For instance, the regulations may define substantial Indian operations based on market-facing factors such as the number of users or contracts etc., in India. If they do not have that kind of nexus in India, then they will not be covered under this provision. Let me add that these are some tentative thoughts, and a final view will emerge after intensive internal deliberations and public consultations. We would only want major transactions relevant to India to be notified and not be flooded by transactions not relevant to the Indian market. We are cognizant that benefits from any additional prescription should outweigh the regulatory burden. Public policy is always a balancing act. There will be public consultation on these regulations. We will start the consultation process once Parliament approves the bill.