Larry Ellison beats Google's Sergey Brin, Amazon's Jeff Bezos to 3rd spot on billionaire rich list as Oracle stock soars

Oracle's soaring stock price has propelled founder Larry Ellison to third spot on the Bloomberg's billionaire list ahead of Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, data showed. The tech mogul also made it to second spot on Forbes real time rich list ahead of Google's Larry Page and behind only Elon Musk.

Oracle posted revenue of $17.2 billion, up 22% year-on-year (YoY), with cloud revenue of $8.9 billion, up 44% YoY. The company has reaped benefits of pivoting to supplying computing power for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, according to Forbes.

What is Larry Ellison's net worth? On 1 June, Oracle stock surged 8% pushing Ellison's net worth to $302 billion (up $21.4 billion), according to Investopedia. As of 3 June, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) shows he is estimated to be worth $299 billion — an increase of $51.9 billion compared to a year ago.

Further, data on the Forbes real time billionaires list puts Ellison on second position, ahead of Larry Page, with an estimated net worth of $296 billion. Notably, the Chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle saw his net worth boosted in 2025 after Oracle jumped on AI optimism in September.

His net worth that month crossed $400 billion — making him only the second person after Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) to reach the milestone. Oracle's stock gains in May come as a positive for Ellison, who saw his net worth tumble to $195 billion (sixth spot) in April 2026, the Forbes report added.

Who is Larry Ellison? Chairman of tech giant Oracle The founder and former CEO of Oracle (he stepped down in September 2014), is currently Chairman and CTO of the company. He is also its largest shareholder, with October 2025 filings showing 40% stake in the Austin-based company (Texas), as per the Bloomberg profile.

Ellison also owns around 1.4% of Tesla, as per the company's statement in 2022 but stepped down from the automaker's board the same year. There has been no update on his holdings in the EV company since, it added.

The 81-year-old also owns close to 50% of media giant Paramount Skydance, formed in August 2025 through the $28 billion merger between Paramount and Skydance.

Raised in Chicago, Ellison studied at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from where he dropped out and moved to Berkeley, California, taking a computer programming job at Ampex, the BB report added. He later founded Oracle in 1977, the company went public on 12 March 1986, just a day ahead of Microsoft.

Bloomberg noted that he owns luxury real estate in Malibu, California (property), Rancho Mirage, California (house and private golf course), Newport, Rhode Island (Astor Beechwood Mansion), Woodside, California (6th-century Japanese feudal architecture estate), and 98% of Hawaiian Island Lanai.