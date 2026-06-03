Larry Ellison beats Google's Sergey Brin, Amazon's Jeff Bezos to 3rd spot on billionaire rich list as Oracle stock soars

Oracle's soaring stock price has propelled founder Larry Ellison to third spot on the Bloomberg's billionaire list ahead of Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, data showed. The tech mogul also made it to second spot on Forbes real time rich list ahead of Google's Larry Page and behind only Elon Musk.

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Oracle posted revenue of $17.2 billion, up 22% year-on-year (YoY), with cloud revenue of $8.9 billion, up 44% YoY. The company has reaped benefits of pivoting to supplying computing power for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, according to Forbes.

What is Larry Ellison's net worth? On 1 June, Oracle stock surged 8% pushing Ellison's net worth to $302 billion (up $21.4 billion), according to Investopedia. As of 3 June, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) shows he is estimated to be worth $299 billion — an increase of $51.9 billion compared to a year ago.

Further, data on the Forbes real time billionaires list puts Ellison on second position, ahead of Larry Page, with an estimated net worth of $296 billion. Notably, the Chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle saw his net worth boosted in 2025 after Oracle jumped on AI optimism in September.

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His net worth that month crossed $400 billion — making him only the second person after Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) to reach the milestone. Oracle's stock gains in May come as a positive for Ellison, who saw his net worth tumble to $195 billion (sixth spot) in April 2026, the Forbes report added.

Who is Larry Ellison? Chairman of tech giant Oracle The founder and former CEO of Oracle (he stepped down in September 2014), is currently Chairman and CTO of the company. He is also its largest shareholder, with October 2025 filings showing 40% stake in the Austin-based company (Texas), as per the Bloomberg profile.

Ellison also owns around 1.4% of Tesla, as per the company's statement in 2022 but stepped down from the automaker's board the same year. There has been no update on his holdings in the EV company since, it added.

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The 81-year-old also owns close to 50% of media giant Paramount Skydance, formed in August 2025 through the $28 billion merger between Paramount and Skydance.

Raised in Chicago, Ellison studied at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from where he dropped out and moved to Berkeley, California, taking a computer programming job at Ampex, the BB report added. He later founded Oracle in 1977, the company went public on 12 March 1986, just a day ahead of Microsoft.

Bloomberg noted that he owns luxury real estate in Malibu, California (property), Rancho Mirage, California (house and private golf course), Newport, Rhode Island (Astor Beechwood Mansion), Woodside, California (6th-century Japanese feudal architecture estate), and 98% of Hawaiian Island Lanai.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn