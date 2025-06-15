THIS billionaire surpassed Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos to be second richest person on Forbes real-time list

Oracle's post earnings report stock jump has propelled founder-chairman Larry Ellison past Meta Platforms chief Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos to become the second richest person in the world, according to the Forbes' ‘World’s real-time billionaires’ list 2025.

Notably, in the Forbes ‘World’s Billionaires List for 2025’ released in April 2025, Larry Ellison was placed at fourth spot with a net worth of $192 billion. That means that in two months, the tech billionaire has gained $66.8 billion.

The bulk of this increase comes from his stock in Oracle, which jumped on June 13 post its glowing earnings report, which beat Wall Street expectations. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $15.9 billion. The news pushed shares to $200/apiece at closing on June 13, reflecting faith in the company's long-term growth and direction in the artificial intelligence space.

Notably, the company has been at the forefront of United States President Donald Trump's push for AI infrastructure in the country — i.e. Project Stargate, alongside OpenAI and SoftBank.

Top 5 richest: How much is Larry Ellison worth? At time of writing, 80-year-old Larry Ellison was worth $258.8 billion, taking his place as the second richest person in the world, behind only Tesla chief Elon Musk (53 years old), who has retained his number one spot on the list, with net worth of $410.8 billion, it showed.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (43), who was number two, has moved down one spot at #3, with net worth of $235.7 billion; and Amazon's Jeff Bezos (61), currently in the news ahead of his impending marriage to Lauren Sanchez, has also slipped one spot to #4 with net worth of $226.8 billion, the Forbes list data showed on June 15.

Rounding off the top five is recently retired Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett (94), whose wealth is recorded at $152.1 billion.

Bloomberg Billionaire List: Larry Ellison at #3 Notably, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI) on June 15, Larry Ellison is the third richest person in the world with net worth of $234 billion, up $13.9 billion.

Larry Ellison has pushed Jeff Bezos to the fourth spot, with wealth of $233 billion, down $936 million, on date.