Larry Ellison's net worth: Here's how Oracle co-founder became the second-richest man with $258.8 billion in June 2025

US-based big tech multinational firm Oracle's Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Larry Ellison's net worth, witnessed a massive multi-billion-dollar surge last week as the 80-year-old's value hit $258.8 billion in June 2025.

Data collected from the Forbes Billionaire List showed Ellison replaced Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to become the second-richest billionaire in the world. Larry Ellison's net worth rose by $66.8 billion to hit its level of $258.8 billion last week, compared to its $192 billion levels mentioned in the World's Billionaires List for 2025.

According to Bloomberg data, Larry Ellison holds more than 40 per cent of the tech company along with a stake in Elon Musk's Tesla, a sailing team, a tennis event, and real estate, including the Lanai island in Hawaii.

However, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Ellison is the third richest billionaire, with the last change marking a $13.9 billion increase. The data showed that Larry Ellison's net worth was $234 billion, trailing behind Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The billionaire CTO's net worth jumped after the company published an earnings report that beat Wall Street analysts' expectations.

Oracle's Strong Results According to the official fourth quarter 2024-25 fiscal year results, the big tech firm's total quarterly revenues witnessed an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump to $15.9 billion, with major support from its cloud services and license support revenues, which recorded a 14 per cent jump in constant currency at $11.7 billion.

The company's net income (GAAP) was $3.4 billion while the earnings per share were at $1.19.

“FY25 was a very good year — but we believe FY26 will be even better as our revenue growth rates will be dramatically higher,” said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz, in the filing.

“MultiCloud database revenue from Amazon, Google and Azure grew 115% from Q3 to Q4,” said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison, according to the official release.

Oracle Share Price Oracle shares closed nearly 7.6 per cent higher at $215.22 after Friday's US stock market session, compared to $199.86 at the previous market close. The stock earlier jumped nearly 14 per cent on Thursday's market open after the company announced better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on 11 June 2025.

Oracle Corp. shares have given stock market investors more than 295 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years and over 52 per cent in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 29.63 per cent in 2025 and are trading 23.26 per cent higher in the last five stock market sessions.

The shares hit their 52-week high levels at $216.60, while the 52-week low level was at ₹118.86, according to the data collected from Marketwatch.