Larry Page becomes second richest person in the world after Alphabet share rally — What's his net worth?

Google co-founder Larry Page is now the second-richest person in the world, just after Tesla CEO Elon Musk. thanks to a bumper and ongoing rally in Alphabet stocks.

Larry Page on Monday dethroned Oracle's Larry Ellison to snatch the position, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.

Shares of Alphabet climbed 6.31% on Monday at close after a report said Facebook-parent Meta Platforms was in discussions to use Google's AI chips in its data centers from 2027 and rent chips from Google Cloud by next year.

Alphabet stock price today continued its rally to touch an all-time high at premarket trading on Tuesday, rising over 3%.

Larry Page net worth As per Forbes Real Time Billionaires list, the net worth of Larry Page stood at $267.5 billion on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Larry Ellison of Oracle slipped to the No.3 position with a net worth of $250.5 billion.

Elon Musk remained the wealthiest person in the world, with his net worth hitting a massive $473.2 billion.

On Monday alone, Larry Page's net worth climbed by $8.7 billion as per Forbes, thanks to the rally in Alphabet shares.

The rally in Page's personal wealth over the past five years is impressive too, going from $50.9 billion in 2020 to $144 billion at the beginning of 2025. By the years end, he touched the quarter-trillion dollar mark.

Who is Larry Page? Larry Page is the co-founder of Google, one of the world's most recognised and valuable companies. Page founded the company with Stanford PhD student Sergey Brin in 1998, and used to be the CEO of Alphabet — the parent company of Google.

Larry Page vacated the CEO office in 2019 but continued to remain a stakeholder at the company, which explains the meteoric surge in his wealth. At Google, he was the CEO till 2001.

Alphabet shares continue rally Shares of Google parent Alphabet have rallied almost 70% this year, outperforming other megacaps and bringing it close to the prized $4 trillion market capitalisation.

Alphabet climbed 3.7% in premarket trading, bringing the search giant closer to a $4 trillion valuation.

The rally came after the Information reported that Meta Platforms Inc. is in talks to spend billions of dollars on the search giant’s artificial intelligence chips.

Meta is in discussions to use the chips — known as tensor processing units, or TPUs — in data centers in 2027, according to the Information, which cited an unidentified person familiar with the talks. Meta also may rent chips from Google’s cloud division next year, the news outlet said.

