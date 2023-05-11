Baton passes at L&T as Naik makes way for Subrahmanyan3 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 12:39 AM IST
Subrahmanyan, known as SNS, rose through the ranks after joining L&T’s engineering construction and contracts (ECC) division in 1984 as an engineer
Larsen & Toubro Ltd has named S.N. Subrahmanyan as its chairman, effective 1 October, succeeding A.M. Naik, a legendary manager who has worked at the engineering conglomerate since 1965 and has led it, first as CEO and then as chairman, since 1999.
