‘Learn to toughen up’: OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla's stern take on Narayana Murthy's 70 hour work week comment
In response to the controversy surrounding Narayana Murthy's comments about working 70 hours a week, Vinod Khosla advised individuals who felt attacked to seek mental therapy and learn to toughen up.
Vinod Khosla, the first investor in OpenAI and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, has now weighed in on Narayan Murthy's controversial comments urging young people to work 70 hours a week to boost India's labour productivity. In a Q&A session, Khosla noted that people who felt offended by Murthy's comments "need mental therapy" and urged them to "learn to toughen up".