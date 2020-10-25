Lee Kun-hee, who transformed Samsung Electronics, dies at 78

Named one of the world’s 100 most influential people by Time magazine in 2005, Lee began overhauling Samsung Electronics after he saw the company’s products gathering dust in a Los Angeles electronics store, according to “The Lee Kun Hee Story," a 2010 biography by Lee Kyung-sik. The Suwon, South Korea-based company had become known for cheap, low-quality electronics gear and was in the “second phase of cancer," sending out 6,000 people to fix products made by 30,000 employees, Lee said in 1993, according to the biography.