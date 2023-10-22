Low-cost routes and leisure travellers will be the key focus areas Air India Express, as its parent firm Air India Group continues to consolidate its airline business in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While rejecting the plan of immediate expansion across nation, Air India Express Managing Director, Aloke Singh, said that airline's top priority will be to first consolidate its presence on the existing routes and achieve a meaningful scale in the industry.

"The focus of Air India Express will be on routes which have a higher component of leisure travellers, a higher component of price-sensitive customers. In fact, more of non-business while Air India will focus primarily on routes which are higher yielding, which requires business class and a higher level of in-flight services," Singh told PTI in an interaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that the Air India Express network will be planned in such a way that it reaches to the places where Air India does not fly.

Air India Express, is a low-cost airline which is known to cater price-sensitive air travellers. The airline along with Air India, AIX Connect and Vistara operates under the umbrella of Air India group, which is owned by the Tatas. The group is currently under hte process of consolidating its airline business.

As part of the consolidation, Vistara, which is a 51:49 joint venture airline between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, it is also in the process of merging with Air India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India Express to not operate on popular routes like Delhi-Mumbai Aloke Singh also said that Air India will be structured in a manner that it flies to the destinations where Air India can't live. He underlined the need to rationalise the network of the group. The task will be achieved by ensuring that flight operations of one subsidiary airline doesn't clash with another on routes where it has strong hold.

That's why Air India Express, at least in the short term will not operate on routes such as Delhi-Mumbai, a route which has higher yield customers, and is served very well by Air India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!